Usha Uthup questions CJI Chandrachud about Kolkata rape-murder case verdict: 'Why aren't you in court?'

Veteran singer Usha Uthup recently met with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at an event in Delhi, where she took the opportunity to question him directly about his decision on the rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Also read: Usha Uthup interview: Initially faced skepticism in music industry due to my appearance Usha Uthup recently met with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at an event in Delhi.

Usha questions CJI

The singer met Chandrachud at a conclave in Delhi. And it was during the event when she spoke to the CJI about the case.

As soon as she spotted him at the event, she asked him, "What are you doing at an event? Why aren't you in court? When are you announcing your decision on the Kolkata case?"

"The entire world is watching," she added. The incident came to light when a media person present at the conclave took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write about it, revealing that the CJI was a "real sport" after the inquiry.

Meanwhile, a video of her singing with DY Chandrachud the classic song, Summer Wine, has surfaced on social media. With Usha leading the rendition performance, she playfully urged Chandrachud to join her in singing, which he did. It led to a light-hearted moment, drawing cheers from the audience.

Details about the incident

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation got together to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of the post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim. Protests were held in multiple cities including Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Many celebrities including, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon, also came forward to demand justice, stand with the Kolkata doctor's family.