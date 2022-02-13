Valentine’s Day special with newlyweds Aditya and Anushka: Our relationship truly is forever now

Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal, who got married in a fairytale wedding last November, are looking forward to spending their first Valentine’s day as a married couple away from the rush and bustle, and have taken time off their schedules for it.

“It (Valentine’s Day) always felt the same ever since we were together,” shares Aditya, adding that their ideal dinner date would always mean ““dinner and then something to bond over and chill”.

Agreeing with her husband, Anushka says, “For us, it’s just another to celebrate as we have always made sure we treat each other with love and respect no matter what.”

But, she is quick to add that since this is their first post marriage, she is “waiting for Adi to surprise” her.

The couple had been dating each other for a while before tying the knot. Quiz them if there is anything different in their lives not that they’re married and Aditya tells us, “We are both happy in each other’s company and all of a sudden it feels like the relationship truly is forever now.”

They also believe that their love for each other has grown stronger with each passing year. According to Anushka, love implies “friendship” as well as “a deep and strong sense of happiness with each other and someone with whom you can be a complete fool”.

So what does Valentines’ Day mean to them both? For Aditya, it is just another normal day. “We take time out to relax and have a great conversation with good food. But there is nothing that we can do only on the 14th of Feb and not on others,” says the Indoo Ki Jawani (2020) actor..

And has the definition of love changed after being together for many years? “It never changes,” he continues, “We might use it for our assumptions and convenience. But one has to respect the other individual, help them grow, talk them up, give them space and never let them walk alone. That’s what it stands for us.”

