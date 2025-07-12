‘Chasma cheen lia bechare ka’: Little kid snatches sunglasses off Varun Dhawan's face, actor lets him have them

Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently completed the shooting schedule at Pune's NDA (National Defence Academy) for his upcoming film Border 2, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. In a video, Varun was seen interacting with his fans. He also clicked pictures with them. Varun Dhawan posed his fans at the Mumbai airport.

Varun Dhawan gifts toddler fan his sunglasses

A woman and two children spoke with Varun as he exited the airport terminal. The younger boy stretched his arms, gesturing for Varun to give his sunglasses to him, and he obliged. The toddler then wore the sunglasses as Varun got ready to click pictures with them.

Before leaving, Varun didn't take back his sunglasses. He also briefly petted his two young fans and thanked them. Before getting inside his car, Varun was also seen clicking photo with another fan. For the travel, Varun wore a pink and black co-ord set.

People on the internet were tickled by the video. “As a guy, you don't understand how hard it is to part with something you love. He loved those glasses! cool dude,” wrote a person. “The greedy mother didn't even stop him or ask him to return it,” wrote another. “Anak chin liyaa bechare ka (Snatched away his glasses!)” Another thought the video was too cute. "Nice gesture @Varun_dvn .. You made the day for little kid."

About Varun's upcoming films

Varun recently completed the shooting schedule at Pune's NDA (National Defence Academy) for his upcoming film Border 2. On Instagram, he had shared a video alongside his co-star Ahan Shetty. The video featured both actors having tea and biscuits. "#BORDER2. Chai aur bizkoot (tea and biscuits), it's a wrap for me at NDA. Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath (And we celebrated with biscuits)," the actor wrote in the caption.

The film, which also stars Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh, is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film Border, which was directed by J P Dutta. The Anurag Singh film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Besides Border 2, Varun will star in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release in theatres on September 12. It also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.