Varun Grover flags disruption of traffic arrangements due to Ambani wedding: ‘Monarchy creating anarchy’

If a whole galaxy of stars is landing at a place for a wedding, the traffic arrangements are sure to go for a toss. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani is getting married to Radhika Merchant next weekend at the Jio World Convention Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Filmmaker Varun Grover flagged how the Mumbai Police is dealing with the massive traffic disruptions the grand event is likely to cause in the area. (Also Read: Justin Bieber leaves India after Ambani sangeet, doesn't pose with paparazzi at airport like Rihanna. Watch) Varun Grover flags disruptions in traffic arrangements during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

What Varun said

Varun took to X and reposted a notice by the official handle of Mumbai Police, stating the change in traffic arrangements on July 5 and from July 12 to 15 at BKC due to a ‘public event.’ For the uninitiated, Anant and Radhika's sangeet took place on July 5, and their main three-day wedding festivities will take place from July 12 to 15. Varun hashtagged ‘Public Event’ and added a “lol” (laugh out loud) next to it. He also added in the caption, “Monarchy creating anarchy.”

Earlier this year, when a three-day pre-wedding event was held for Anant and Radhika at Jamnagar in Gujarat, the domestic airport in the city suddenly turned into an international one, with global celebrities like Rihanna, Bill Clinton, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others, directly landing at the airport.

About the Ambani wedding

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

At the sangeet ceremony held on July 5, several celebrities marked their appealing presence at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, from Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hardik Pandya. From pop sensation Justin Bieber's performance to a special performance by celebs, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair.