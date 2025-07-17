Mumbai, Prepping for an action movie is becoming increasingly more challenging with each passing year, month and day, says superstar Salman Khan, who terms his next feature one of the most "physically demanding" projects of his career. Very, very difficult film to do: Salman Khan on prepping for new film 'Battle of Galwan'

Salman, who will turn 60 in December this year, is pouring his heart and soul into "Battle of Galwan" directed by Apoorva Lakhia of "Shootout at Lokhandwala" fame.

The much anticipated war drama is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

"It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now . Earlier, I would do it in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," Salman told PTI.

"For instance, in 'Sikandar' the action was different, the character was different. But this is physically difficult. Besides, shooting in Ladakh, in high altitude and in cold water ," he added.

The actor said the team will be heading to Ladakh later this month for a shooting schedule.

"When I was signing the film, I thought it's amazing but it's a very, very difficult film to do. I've 20 days in Ladakh and then seven to eight days in cold water. We will be shooting this month," he added.

According to the makers, the film is based on one of India’s most brutal battles, fought at over 15,000 feet above sea level without a single bullet being fired.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the Galwan valley clashes in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflicts between India and China in decades.

"Battle of Galwan" will not have the traditional Eid release, a date often associated with Khan's films, but instead arrive in theatres in January, Salman said.

The actor also confirmed that a sequel to his 2015 movie "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" is in the works.

"I liked that movie . It will kind of have the same theme and emotional beat. But it will be a different film," Salman said about the film, which completes 10 years on Thursday.

The Kabir Khan-directed movie was about a Lord Hanuman devotee who embarks on a mission to reunite a mute Pakistani girl with her family across the border.

The actor, a cycling and biking enthusiast, was speaking on the sidelines of a press event for season two of Indian Supercross Racing League . He is the brand ambassador of ISRL.

"I've always been a rider, from cycles to motorbikes, I've loved them all. Though I don't get to ride as often now," the actor said but cautioned fans against racing on the roads.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.