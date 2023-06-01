Aanjjan Srivastav: Life does come to a full circle

Veteran actor and theatre personality Aanjjan Srivastav turns 75 today. He feels it has been a long journey and is happy to have been able to be in the spotlight even after all these years. Aanjjan Srivastav

“I started out as a 20-year-old, who was greedy to learn and today after giving over five decades to my craft I feel learning should never stop. Usually, people at this junction of age either give up or just refuse to keep up with time. Lucky, I am in such a field where age is just a number. I had decided to slow down a decade back, especially with television, but couldn’t say no to Wagle ki Duniya’s new season – as earlier too it was my show. In return, it made me a household name. It’s funny but life comes full circle,” says Srivastav who has been part of numerous plays, over 140 films and a score of television shows.

Talking about his work and how he evolved over the years, Srivastav adds, “I have been always inspired by actors like Balraj Sahani. What he brought to the table was meaningful as a performer. That made me decide a long time back that I wanted to play characters that led the show instead of becoming a hero in just a few films then slowly fade off in bewilderment. I loved to experiment and that’s the reason I was able to be part of so many films. The characters I played in films like Pukar, Damini, Wagle are among my favourites as they had a strong emotional connect! Pukar helped me shed that righteous image and look beyond. I wish to play more such characters if I am around for few more years.”

Sharing his birthday plans Srivastav says, “It was on the behest of my family that I agreed to celebrate the day with near and dear ones. A lot of my former colleagues who are still around have been invited with my new friends and co-actors. It was my children’s plan to ring in 75th year in style. In all these years, I have never thought of celebrating my birthday at such a scale. Also, if I’m able to work till now the credit goes to my wife Madhu.”

Srivastav is upbeat about his new release Chidiakhana.