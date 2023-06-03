Veteran actor Gufi Paintal who is best known for appearing as Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat has been admitted to a hospital due to heart and kidney-related problems. On Saturday Gufi’s actor-nephew Hiten Paintal gave us an update about the actor’s health. “He is stable and out of danger. He was admitted 6-7 days ago due to age related health issues with his heart and kidney. He was critical but now he is stable and fine. The doctors have kept him under observation and he will be out once they are confident,” Hiten told us.

Gufi Paintal’s nephew Hiten Paintal reveals the Mahabharat actor is ‘stable and out of danger’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apparently, Gufi is 78. Recently, the actor’s brother, actor-comedian Paintal urged everyone to keep him in their prayers. Paintal informed the news agency ANI about the actor’s health. He said, “Gufi Ji’s health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems.” He further asked to pray for his health. Gufi Paintal is admitted to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital of Mumbai’s Andheri West.

The news about Gufi Paintal’s health surfaced after actor Tina Ghaai shared a post on her Instagram handle. She had posted a photo of the actor and wrote in the caption, “GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded.”

Gufi made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar, co-starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Asrani and others. He has appeared in several TV shows and films. While he is still remembered for his stint in Mahabharat, he was also seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among other popular TV shows. He has been a part of films like Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON