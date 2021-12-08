VicKatKiShaadi: Outdoor mehendi, street food and miffed villagers

The big day is almost here! Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to take pheras at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. As per reports, the theme for the wedding is pastel sorbet. We’ve exclusively learnt that Hari and Sukhmani, the folktronic duo, will perform, in sync with Kaushal’s love for Punjabi music.

As for the food menu, aside from fish platters, Rajasthani delicacies such as daal baati churma, paya, and laal maas will be served. There will be stalls selling Indian street foods such as golgappas, chaats, dahi bhalla, kebabs, kachori, and paan. The duo will reportedly cut a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake prepared by a special chef from Italy.

The couple’s mehendi ceremony was held today and as per a Bollywood Life report, soothing music — filmy numbers and Rajasthani folk — along with the “beautiful weather of Rajasthan” served as the perfect backdrop. According to a source, it was held at the open maidaans inside the fort with tents set up for guests. Apparently, 100kg of flowers, including lilies, orchids and marigolds, were ordered to decorate the venue. Sojat mehendi from Pali district had been ordered for Kaif, and mehendi artists from Mumbai and Barwara had been called. But they refused to come due to financial disagreements. Celebrity mehendi artiste Veena Nagda flew down for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, due to heavy security, the locals are miffed as they aren’t allowed to move freely in their own village. “It is the first time a wedding of this scale is happening in the village. Everyone is excited to see them, but they aren’t allowed anywhere near the venue,” a source told News18.

Furthermore, contrary to previous reports, the couple will go on a short honeymoon to the Maldives after hosting a reception for industry friends at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, and will not return to work immediately, according to Pinkvilla. The OTT deal to exclusively stream VicKat’s wedding also seems to have come through as they sold their wedding telecast rights for ₹80 crore, reports Mid Day. Meanwhile, India Today reports that the couple is likely to sign two big endorsements after their nuptials, for a luxury product and fitness brand.

Amid the couple’s wedding, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and lauded ‘rich and successful leading ladies of the film industry’ for ‘breaking sexist norms’ by marrying men who are younger to them.