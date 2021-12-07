VicKatWedding: Dulha, dulhan and baraatis

Pre-wedding festivities have begun for actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. After a bling themed sangeet yesterday, the couple will celebrate their mehendi ceremony today. Speculations are that they grooved to songs like Teri Ore, Kala Chashma and Nachde Ne Saare at their sangeet ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On December 6, Kaif was seen in an embroidered yellow sharara at the Mumbai airport, as she took off for Jaipur. Kaushal arrived in another car, sporting a printed shirt and a pair of beige trousers put together by fashion designer Sabyasachi. They were all smiles as they waved at the paparazzi.

Six Senses Fort Barwara, welcome note fro guests at the venue (Photo: Yogen Shah; Twitter/ScribeUpma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur is decked up in yellow lights. Yesterday, actors Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and Radhika Madan, directors Kabir Khan and director Nitya Mehra, and musicians Gurdas Mann, Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani were spotted at the airport. The groom’s brother Sunny Kaushal’s alleged girlfriend, Sharvari Wagh, was also seen at the Jaipur airport.

Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia spotted at the airport (Photos: Yogen Shah)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After giving rights to an Indian edition of an international magazine for a staggering amount, buzz is that the couple has been offered ₹100 crore by an OTT giant to get their exclusive wedding footage.

On a different note, Rajasthan-based advocate Naitrabind Singh Jadoun has filed a complaint after the road that gives way to Chauth Mata temple got shut down for a week as part of the security planning for the VicKat wedding. The lawsuit has been filed against Kaif, Kaushal, the manager of Six Senses Fort Barwara and the District Collector.

HTC