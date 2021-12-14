Vicky Arora on casting couch: I have been asked so many times to compromise

Actor Vicky Arora has been enjoying success in the recent years, from starring in international series Beecham House to doing several other web projects. But he reveals that the journey till here was a tough one, having faced several rejections as well as casting couch.

Recalling his struggle days in Bollywood , Arora, who started his career with TV shares, “I know it has not been easy at all to reach here. It took me a lot of hard work. I have this habit of keeping a record of the number of auditions I have done and it is over 6000. In a day, I used to go to three auditions. And still there was no guarantee that I would get shortlisted even after so much effort. I would go to auditions even when I was sick. It was a constant struggle. It has not been easy physically and mentally.”

Arora, who made his feature debut with the multi starrer Khajoor Pe Atke, has now been getting lead roles and was recently seen in web project Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar.

“I am still here despite all that and it proves that I am not here by chance,” he adds.

Sharing his experience of indecent propositions during his early days, the actor says that he was quite horrified by all that.

“It has happened to me so many times. I have been asked to compromise. I have had random people call me and ask some really ridiculous stuff over the phone. How come people have the audacity to ask someone on the phone that may be you should compromise?” he wonders.

Arora says he had to really toughen himself up and that was difficult to do as could not share it with his parents.

“You have to be very careful and be alert whenever you are in the situation. You have to read the signs and not let this affect you so much that you give up. My parents have been very supportive. But they didn’t know anything about it because I didn’t share with them. They just knew that I was working very hard. I never told them that this was what I was going through,” he adds.