Vicky Kaushal dances in unseen photo from mehendi, Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien and Angad Bedi smile. See here

A new picture from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s mehendi ceremony has surfaced online. It shows Vicky in high spirits, dancing, as the others pose. The photo also features Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel, Angad Bedi and Anand Tiwari.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding, preceded by haldi and mehendi ceremonies, was a low-key affair with just 120 of their closest friends and family members in attendance. Among the celebrities on the guest list were Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan and Sharvari Wagh.

Sharing the first photos of their wedding, Vicky and Katrina had written in identical Instagram posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Vicky and Katrina took off on a short honeymoon afterwards. She shared a photo of her mehendi-decorated hand from an undisclosed beach destination.

Vicky and Katrina resumed work just days after their wedding. He is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, a film on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who served as the chief of the Indian Army from 1969 to 1973. The biopic also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Katrina is working on a thriller titled Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, and also starring Vijay Sethupathi. Announcing the film, she wrote on Instagram, “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”

