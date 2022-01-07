Vicky Kaushal flexes muscles in new post-workout pic, fans say: ‘Don’t post thirst traps, you’re married’

On Friday, newly married Vicky Kaushal took to social media, posting a picture of himself flexing his muscles post-workout. While the actor received plenty of praise and appreciation from fans, there were several who joked he should stop posting these ‘thirst traps’ since he was now married.

Vicky posted a picture of himself in dim light, showing off his post-workout pump. As fans sent fire emojis in appreciation, many took to the comment section to joke around and pull Vicky’s leg. “Stop posting thirst traps now, we know you’re married,” wrote one fan, receiving support from many others. “Bhai bhabhi kaisi hai (Brother, how is sister-in-law),” commented another, referring to Vicky’s wife Katrina Kaif.

Another user cheekily referred to Vicky’s famous line from his debut film Masaan--‘Yeh dukh kaahe khatm nahi hota (Why doesn’t this sadness end)’--and commented, "Ab dukh khatam ho gaya hoga (Now the sadness must have ended)."

Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9. The wedding was attended only by the couple’s families and close friends. Katrina and Vicky invited 120 guests to their wedding. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur and Punjabi singer Gurdaas Maan were among those who attended.

Although there were rumours of the two dating, they never spoke about it publicly and largely managed to keep their relationship a secret from the public. Post their wedding, both actors have resumed work. Katrina first announced a new project with Vijay Sethupathi. Pictures of her from the set of Sriram Raghavan’s next film went viral soon after.

Vicky has also returned to work, beginning the shoot for an undisclosed upcoming project. The actor posted a car selfie on Instagram a week after the wedding with a clapboard emoji, indicating he was returning to work.

