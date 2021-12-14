Vicky Kaushal gets asked ‘how’s the josh’ as he returns from honeymoon with Katrina Kaif, watch his reaction

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, after enjoying a quick honeymoon. As they posed for the first time as a married couple, one photographer cheered them on and said ‘jodi hit hai (your pair is a hit)’.

In a video shared online by a fan account, one person also addressed Katrina as ‘bhabhi ji (sister-in-law)’ while asking the couple to pose. A few paparazzi asked Vicky ‘how’s the josh’, referring to his line from Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Vicky smiled and thanked the media persons for their wishes. He and Katrina held hands as they posed for pictures. She wore sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead as well as choodas (bridal bangles).

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9. Their wedding was preceded by haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The functions were attended by only a select few from the film fraternity, including Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Malavika Mohanan and Sharvari Wagh.

Soon, Vicky and Katrina will move into their new home, in the vicinity of where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stay. In her special post for Vicky and Katrina on Instagram Stories, Anushka confirmed that they will be her neighbours. “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds,” she wrote.

Vicky and Katrina have been in a hush-hush relationship since 2019. They shared the first photos of the wedding on Instagram with identical captions. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they wrote.