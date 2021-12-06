Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif sent food packets for paparazzi waiting outside his house. Watch

Rumoured to be busy in his pre-wedding ceremonies, Vicky Kaushal sent out packets of food, prepared by his chef, for the paparazzi stationed outside his house late Sunday. Vicky Kaushal will reportedly get married to Katrina Kaif this week.

A video of the food packets sent over was shared on the Instagram account of a paparazzo. The caption read, “Sweet #vickykaushal sent food packets made by his chef for all the paps waiting outside his residence. Last night the wedding festivities began with a function at Vicky's home. #katrinakaif and her mom were there till late night. #vickykatrinakishaadi #vickykishaadi #bigfatindianwedding.”

Vicky and Katrina are likely to get married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. An ANI report claimed that the wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7-9. Some of the likely Bollywood guests for the wedding include producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, directors Kabir Khan, Anand Tiwari and Aanand L Rai. Filmmaker Karan Johar and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan are also likely to attend.

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif was spotted at Vicky Kaushal's home where she stayed till late night. The Sooryavanshi star chose a traditional avatar for her visit - she wore a white saree. Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte also accompanied her to the Uri star’s house. Rumours claimed that the pre-wedding ceremonies began on Sunday.

Even as rumours mills work overtime, churning out details on the upcoming wedding, the couple has never confirmed their relationship in public. They have been often spotted together at various events. Most recently, Katrina Kaif was spotted at a special screening of Shoojit Sircar’s film Sardar Udham that starred Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Despite no official word on Katrina and Vicky’s relationship, his neighbour Krushna Abhishek has said that the wedding is happening but the couple is being hush-hush about it.

The rumours around Vicky and Katrina's romance began after she expressed a desire to work with him. She had talked about it on the popular chat show, Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. When Katrina said they would look good together, Vicky made a fainting gesture.

