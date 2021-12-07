Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Did couple send guests this note with welcome hampers? See photo

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are taking measures to ensure that their wedding is kept away from the media glare. Amid reports of a no-phone policy at the festivities, a picture of a note along with a gift hamper is being widely shared online.

“You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Enjoy the refreshments that we have put together. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for the fun-filled, exciting adventure. You request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies or events. We can’t wait to see you!” the note read.

‘Shaadi Squad’, a wedding planning company, signed off the note. Although fan accounts claim that Vicky and Katrina sent this note to each of their guests along with a gift hamper, there is no official confirmation yet.

“We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies or events” reads the welcome hamper at the #VickatWedding 🥲#KatrinaVickyWedding#VickyKatrinaWedding#VickatKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/6uCBFiwRHd — 𝗸𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗸𝗮𝗶𝗳’𝘀 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗱 (@shayararar) December 7, 2021

Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9. The guest list includes several Bollywood celebrities, including Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia, Radhika Madan, Malavika Mohanan and Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal.

Singer Gurdas Maan was also photographed at the Jaipur airport, sparking speculation that he will perform at the wedding. However, he told India Today that he is attending as a guest. “I have arrived as a friend. Will take part in the wedding of Vicky-Katrina as a friend of the family,” he said.

Reports suggest that to maintain secrecy, the guests are being given code names. They will also have to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be dating since 2019. However, they have never admitted to being in a relationship.