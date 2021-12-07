Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif wedding: Here’s everything about the groom-to-be

The wedding festivities of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are on in full swing. Here’s some information about the groom-to-be, who rose to prominence after starring in films such as Masaan (2015), Raazi (2018) and Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). Most recently he was seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. The film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in 1940 to avenge the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.He will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur. It is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Mr Lele.

Childhood

This is baby Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky is a Punjabi munda from Mumbai and was born on May 16, 1988. During an appearance on episode of adventure show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Vicky revealed about his humble beginnings saying that the home he grew up in had “no separate kitchen or bathroom”. “I grew up in a house which was practically the size of a little bigger than this shack that we’ve created. That’s where I was born. And from there on, it has been my family’s journey. And we’ve seen each step of the ladder, you know, as a family. And that I think makes you a very strong person in the journey,” he shared.

Vicky Kaushal with mother Veena and Sham Kaushal.

Parents

Vicky is the son of Sham Kaushal, a veteran stunt coordinator and action director who works primarily in Hindi cinema. His mother is Veena Kaushal, who is homemaker and prefers to stay away from the limelight. Some of his father’s best known works include the superhero film Krrish (2006), the action thriller Kaminey (2009), Anurag Kashyap`s Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Dhoom: 3 (2013), the epic historical romance Bajirao Mastani (2015) and the biographical sports drama Dangal (2016).

First tryst with Bollywood glamour

While growing up he never had aspirations to be an actor, Vicky used to visit film sets along with his father. His first time on a film set was Fiza (2000), starring Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor.

Vicky Kasuhal with Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Fiza.

Recalling his fan moment with Hrithk, Vicky had shared on Instagram, “KNPH (Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai) had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others. Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on ‘Ek pal ka jeena’ (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed and practiced dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him. When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch... coz may be for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration... then, now and forever. Hrithik Roshan.”

Education

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture of the batch of 2005 from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology.

Despite having his father working in Bollywood, Vicky was academically inclined. After finishing his schooling, he pursued an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications from Mumbai’s Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. Post completion of his degree, he also briefly took on an engineering job but he soon realized that it was not his calling “That was not for me. But I completed the course. I didn’t have any other choice or plan,” he says.

Life before acting

Vicky Kaushal was an assistant director on Gangs of Wasseypur (2012).

The film bug finally bit Vicky and he decided to get in the film industry. But he decided to take the behind-the scenes route and the first film that he worked on was as an assistant director (AD) on Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). But this wasn’t the first time Vicky worked behind-the-camara, as a kid, he was also a production assistant on Shah Rukh Khan- Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Asoka (2001). He made his acting debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012.

Vicky Kaushal started auditioning for roles in 2012.

Brother

Vicky Kaushal with brother Sunny Kaushal

Childhood pictures of Vicky and Sunny

His brother Sunny Kaushal also followed in on the footsteps of his elder brother and got into assistant direction and then acting. He worked as an assistant director on the films My Friend Pinto (2011) and Gunday (2014). Sunny made his acting debut with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels (2016) and has since appeared in web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye and films like Bhangra Paa Le (2020) , Gold (2018) and Shiddat.