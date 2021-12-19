Vicky Kaushal's parents leave for Juhu to attend puja at his new home with Katrina Kaif. Watch

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who got married earlier this month have now moved into their new Juhu apartment. Videos of the couple's cars and Vicky's parents leaving for puja are doing rounds on the internet.

On Sunday, a paparazzo account shared two videos. In one video, the couple's cars were seen outside a building in Juhu. The video was captioned: “#KatrinaKaif #VickyKaushal came last night to their new home and today morning at 8 am for their new house ki puja ceremony. Close family members also joined in."

In another video shared by the paparazzo account, Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal were seen sitting inside a car as they left for the new house's puja ceremony.

According to a report by Housing.com Vicky's new house is on the eighth floor. The luxurious 4 BHK house has a beach view and it spreads to 5000 sq ft. The apartment has a huge living room, a dining area, a puja room, bedrooms with big decks, powder room and a servant's room.

According to an India Today report, the security deposit for Vicky's house is around ₹1.75 crore and the rent for the first 36 months is ₹8 lakh per month. After 36 months the rent will be bumped up to ₹8.40 lakh per month for 12 months. The rent will then increase to ₹8.82 lakh per month after 12 months. The new couple will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who also reside in the same building.

Vicky and Katrina started dating in 2019 and tied the knot on December 9. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. The three-day festivities included haldi, sangeet and wedding ceremonies.

