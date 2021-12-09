Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi roots get a tribute in Katrina Kaif’s wedding veil. Did you notice it?

Katrina Kaif’s bridal outfit included a nod to Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi roots, the official Instagram page of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s brand revealed. Vicky’s off-white sherwani and Katrina’s red lehenga were both designed by Sabyasachi.

The lehenga worn by Katrina was made of ‘handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet’. “In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold,” the post added. She also wore jewellery designed by Sabyasachi.

Vicky’s outfit was described as an ‘ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar’. He also wore a tussar georgette shawl. His safa was paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace, the post said.

Vicky and Katrina shared the first photos of their wedding on Thursday night, along with an identical note, on Instagram. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they wrote.

Many Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff and Sonam Kapoor wished the newlyweds.

Vicky and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by a handful of celebrities, including Radhika Madan, Malavika Mohanan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Gurdas Maan.

Just last month, Vicky appeared in an episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, on which he said that he ‘would love to get married’ in the future. He also described his ideal wife as someone who would make him ‘feel at home all the time’. “Also, where there is that understanding, where you love each other for your pluses and minuses both, and we make each other a better version of each other,” he added.