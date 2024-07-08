Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri set the screen on fire with sultry new Bad Newz song Janam. Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri's romantic song Janam will be out on June 9. The promo of the sultry track--titled Janam--has been released which has left internet divided. While fans are praising the sizzling chemistry between Vicky and Triptii, some users are concerned about Katrina Kaif. (Also read: Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri steal the show with their chemistry. Watch) Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in a still from Bad Newz song Janam.

Vicky-Triptti are too hot to handle in new song promo

In the promo, Vicky can be seen splashing the water as he emerges from a swimming pool. The song ten cuts to Triptii joining him in a sea-blue monokini as the two romance in the water. The video captions the track as “Sexiest song of the year.” The video ends with a kiss between the duo. Dharma Moies captioned the post as, “Caution: It’s about to get hot! (fire emoji) The sexiest song of the year is dropping tomorrow! ️#Jaanam song out tomorrow. #BadNewz in cinemas 19th July.”

Fans go crazy over Vicky-Triptii's sexiest song of the year

Internet is going bonkers as the chemistry between the lead pair is too hot to handle. A fan commented, “Karan Johar divorce karvayega (Karan Johar will cause Vicky's divorce with Katrina).” Another fan too a hilarious jibe and wrote, “Why are you doing this to Katrina.” A fan also pointed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal reference and commented, “Just Bhabhi 2 things.” A user jokingly wrote, “Kat - Tu ghr aa vicky tujhe mai btati hu (come home Vicky, I'll teach you a lesson).” Another user wrote, “Katrina bhabhi kaise seh lete ho yeh sab (Katrina, sister-in-law who do you endure all this).” While praising Vicky a fan wrote, “Again eyes on Vicky only.” Another fan lauded Triptii's screen presence and commented, “She is realising her worth now in industry.”

Fans took a jibe at Vicky Kaushal over Janam song promo with Triptii Dimri.

Fans mock Karan Johar over Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's chemistry in Janam song.

Bad Newz also features Amy Virk and Neha Dhupia in crucial characters. The film is jointly produced by by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

Bad Newz releases July 19, 2024, worldwide.