Vidya Balan explains why she feels romantic ideal of ‘do jism ek jaan’ couple is a myth, only men gain from it

Vidya Balan has said that she does not buy into the idea of 'do jism ek jaan (two bodies but one soul).' The actor noted that it appears from the phrase that both the partners will infuse into one soul. However, the reality is quite different and it's the man's identity that engulfs the woman's life as well. Also Read| Vidya Balan explains why 'it's a better time to be a female actor'; Shefali Shah agrees

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidya said that she doesn't buy it when people compliment a newlywed couple by telling them they are now 'do jism ek jaan.' She added that she has also warned others about not believing in the myth.

The actor told Indian Express about the gender imbalance in society, "I keep telling people, for example, when a couple gets married, people use sentences like ‘do jism ek jaan (two bodies but one soul)' and I keep saying ‘listen, please don’t buy into that because do jism aur aadmi ki jaan, humari jaan rehti nahi hai (it's two bodies and the man's soul, women are not present)’."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidya, who was recently seen as a lead in the investigation thriller Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah, noted that the same imbalance could be seen in the representation of women on the screen as well. However, things are changing in the way women are portrayed. She said, "I feel there is a change in the way we women are looking at ourselves, what we want from our lives, and how we are going about getting it. That also finds translation on screen."

Jalsa was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. In the movie, Vidya plays a celebrated journalist while Shefali Shah portrays her cook, whose daughter gets injured in a hit-and-run accident. Vidya will next be seen in a romantic comedy with Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D’Cruz. The untitled film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.