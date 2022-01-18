Vijay Varma: Can’t wait for people to watch my films on the big screen again

This year is a big one for actor Vijay Varma who has many projects up for the release. And despite the Covid scare once again, the actor hopes that things open up soon and everyone ends up having the good time in the industry like they hoped for.

The actor has an exciting line up for 2022 with film like Darlings with Alia Bhatt, Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal, web series Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, and an untitled project.

“I have work (coming up) made for both the mediums. But I am definitely looking for Darlings to find a theatrical release because it is a theatrical film. It will hopefully make it way… I can’t wait to go back and watch the magic of 200 to 400 people watching it on the big screen,” he tells us.

The actor says he misses the whole process of film releases and the Friday rush.

“I want to go back to red carpets, the multicity promotional tours, sitting with the press and having press conferences. I want all those experience all over again. Hopefully, 2022 will help us experience that again,” he shares on a hopeful note.

The actor has done significant amount of work in the digital space in recent times --- A Suitable Boy, Mirzapur season 2, She, Ghost Stories, but he still believes in the magic of big screen very much.

“I have seen the magic of big screen from my childhood. As an actor I got a taste of it with Gully Boy (2019), and Baaghi 3 which release in 2020 just before the Covid pandemic. I know the magic of big screen and I am kind of missing it. During the short window, I managed to watch a few films in between when things were better and I realised how I missed it for so long,” he explains.

Varma understand that given the situation it is difficult to get people back into the movie watching mode but he believes that the habit will never leave the audiences.

“It’s all about health and safety. But even with food delivery system people have not stopped going to restaurants, The same way cinema is about experience. That’s I why old format like the theatre (plays) still survives because of the unique experience it. I don’t think people will ever stop going back to the movies,” he ends.