Vikrant Massey says he apologised to woman whose heart he broke, doesn’t know if she forgave him

Vikrant Massey was asked if he has had his heart broken more or has been more of a heartbreaker. He said that it was a ‘fair balance of both’ and said that he even apologised to a woman whose heart he broke.

Currently, Vikrant is gearing up for the release of Shanker Raman’s Love Hostel. He plays a young man named Ashu, who elopes with his lover Jyoti (Sanya Malhotra) and gets married to her. Her family is opposed to their union as they belong to different religions and hires a ruthless mercenary named Dagar (Bobby Deol) to hunt down the couple.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vikrant was asked how many hearts he has broken, to which he said ‘ek-aadh (one or two)’. On being asked if he felt guilty afterwards, he said, “Of course, this goes without saying. Jab realisation hai ki galat kiya toh hota hi hai (When you realise that you were in the wrong, you definitely feel guilty).”

Vikrant was asked if he ever apologised to the woman for breaking her heart. “Haan, maafi toh maangi hai (Yes, I did say sorry),” he replied. On being asked if he was forgiven, he said, “Yaar, ab bolne ke liye toh bol diya ki maaf kar diya, pata nahi kiya ya nahi kiya (I don’t know if she actually forgave me but she said that she did).”

On Friday, Vikrant tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Talwar in an intimate ceremony. Sharing pictures of the wedding on Instagram, he wrote, “Saat saalon ka yeh safar aaj saat janmon mein badal gaya. Iss safar mein humara saath dene ke liye bohot bohot shukriya (The journey of seven years turned into one of seven lifetimes. Thank you for supporting us in this journey).” The note was signed by both of them.

