Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur groove to Desi Girl, hug each other at haldi ceremony. Watch

Actor Vikrant Massey is getting married to fiance Sheetal Thakur on Friday. An unseen video from Vikrant and Sheetal's haldi ceremony has surfaced on social media. Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in November 2019.

In the video, which was shared by a fan account on Instagram, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen dancing to Desi Girl. They can be seen ending their impromptu performance with a hug. The video was captioned, “Vikrant dancing with his to-be bride at his haldi ceremony.”

The couple also recently moved into their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. In November 2020, Vikrant first gave a glimpse of their new home. He shared a picture with Sheetal from an unfurnished flat and wrote, "Mera ghar (My home) @sheetalthakur #shukr."

Earlier, while speaking to journalist Puja Talwar, Vikrant talked about his new house and how the couple decided to continue to have their previous apartment as well. On being asked if he was still living out of a suitcase, he said, “Ab nahi (Not anymore), now there is enough space for both of us to move around. By the grace of God, I have a dining table also now, which I am sitting at and talking to you. We were living in boxes and suitcases for the last six years.”

When asked about his ‘favourite place to view art’, he said, “My balcony. I have the sea right in front of me. It’s a 180-degree sea-view where I see nature’s art every single day. My balcony is the best place to appreciate art right now.”

Currently, Vikrant is gearing up for the release of the Zee5 original Love Hostel, which explores the subject of honour killings. In the film, Vikrant plays the role of a young man, who is on the run with his lover as a ruthless mercenary tries to hunt them down. Directed by Shanker Raman, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, and is set to begin streaming from February 25.

