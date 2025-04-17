Vincy Aloshous reveals name of her co-actor who used drugs on set

Thiruvananthapuram, Malayalam film actor Vincy Aloshious, who shared a post on Instagram about the "inappropriate behaviour" towards her from a co-actor under the influence of drugs on the sets of a movie the other day, has now lodged a formal complaint with the Film Chamber, naming the actor as Shine Tom Chacko. Vincy Aloshious filed a complaint against co-actor Shine Tom Chacko for inappropriate behavior under drug influence on set.

Film Chamber general secretary Saji Nanthyatt said stringent action would be taken against the actor based on the complaint.

Aloshious has also complained to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists about the misconduct of Chacko on the sets of the yet-to-be released movie, “Soothravakyam."

AMMA adhoc committee convenor Jayan Cherthala said the association will extend all support to the actor on the issue.

At a recent function in connection with a “No to Drugs” campaign, Aloshious had announced that she will no longer act with people who use drugs on film sets.

Responding to the many queries about her decision, she posted a video on Instagram explaining that she and her female colleague faced inappropriate behaviour from a co-actor who used drugs on the sets.

Aloshious said when she had a problem with her dress on the set, the co-actor told her, “I’ll fix it for you,” in front of everyone, creating an uncomfortable situation.

“He was also spitting a white powder from his mouth when the rehearsal for a scene was on. It was evident that he was using drug on the set,” she said in the video.

Incidentally, Shine Tom Chacko was the other day acquitted in a 2015 drug case by the Ernakulam additional sessions court, citing procedural lapses on the part of the police during the drug seizure and the arrest.

Vincy Aloshious is a noted actor in Malayalam, who had won the Kerala government’s best actress award in 2023 for her role in the film, “Rekha.”

