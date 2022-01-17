Virat Kohli bows out: Celebrities hail his great run as Test captain

On Saturday evening, cricket fans got quite a shock when Virat Kohli announced that he is stepping down as the Test captain after his seven-year-long run. During the period, he also became India’s most successful Test captain. Kohli was earlier removed as ODI captain and had himself decided to leave T20 captaincy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as Test captain (68). He also created record for the most number of Test wins by an Indian captain (40). Kohli is the only Indian captain to lead India to win four overseas Test.

Here’s what a few celebs, who are cricket aficionados or have played the game at some point, have to say about Kohli’s decision.

Vivek Anand Oberoi

It’s been a phenomenal journey... being the world’s number one Test team and making winning series overseas a wonderful habit. But as they say, all good things come to an end. Here’s to you Captain King Kohli, take a bow and now unleash your bat without the extra weight and fly.

Tanuj Virwani

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I am taken aback. Honestly, I didn’t mind him relinquishing the limited overs captaincy as much, but when you think of Test cricket, there is no better ambassador for the format than Virat Kohli. I hope it’s a well-thought-out decision and not a knee-jerk reaction with all that’s going on, both on and off the field.

Aparshakti Khurana

I am a complete cricket lover and have been a huge VK admirer too. Honestly, I am a bit heartbroken. I don’t know the reason... maybe it’s inevitable because most of the legends have gone through such situations. All I can do is wish Virat paaji good luck for the journey ahead. I will always be a fan, on and off the field.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Dev

He’s been a big success, an aggressive captain and I have great respect for him. He has been tremendous as a leader. Some people drive a team with their own personality, and that is what Virat has been as a captain. He is a loyalist and team player, and that is such a rare quality. It is unfortunate that he has stepped down.

Angad Bedi

Thank you Virat Kohli for being such a wonderful captain and phenomenal player. He’s brought so many laurels to Indian cricket. Every cricket captain brings in something different. He brought in aggression and strength. Look at the fitness level he brought to the team. He has been a true leader. We’ll miss him as a skipper. I’d love to see him break records and let his bat do the talking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay Oberoi

He’s one of our best ever captains and under his leadership, our team has scaled new heights, especially in Tests, making us a force to reckon with even in foreign conditions. Virat Kohli taken the decision to step down as the Test captain of India himself and he has done it his way, which is always how he played the game and led as captain. There can’t be anything but respect and gratitude towards him. Also, he’s going to keep contributing as a champ batsman for years to come and we should be very happy about that.

Aahana S Kumra

Virat Kohli has had a great term as a captain. He has changed the way Test cricket looks like, it’s more suave today. Players are now more driven. What I’ve seen in the last few years is that as a team, India played really well. He has been a great leader. His kind of aggression is needed in the sport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}