'Because of my appearance, I don't often get certain roles': Vivaan Shah talks about not fitting an image for screen

Actor Vivaan Shah has been performing in films for over a decade. Having worked in blockbusters like Happy New Year as well as several independent films, the actor has made a name playing rooted, relatable characters. In his recent film, Ikkis, he was cast against type, playing an army officer. In an interview, Vivaan called the casting a good break as it allowed him to explore a type of character he is seldom offered. Vivaan Shah plays an Army officer in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis.

Vivaan Shah on Ikkis In conversation with ANI, Vivaan talked about Ikkis. “Ikkis is a very important film of my life... It was challenging, too, because I had never played such a role before. Because of my appearance, I don't often get roles like an army officer or a police inspector. I look quite young and don't naturally fit the image of a tough guy. So for this film, I had to undergo a transformation, and through that process, I learned a lot,” he said.

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a war drama based on the life and death of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Vivaan plays Captain Vijendra Malhotra, Arun’s senior in the 17th Poona Horse regiment, and a tank commander himself. “There is a lot of gratitude as people are liking the film so much. So happy to know that Ikkis has touched so many hearts,” Vivaan added.

Vivaan is the son of veteran actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah.