Vivek Agnihotri goes off Twitter for few days after threats to his family

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had recently deactivated his Twitter account for few days, and it was because of the negativity coming his way. He tells us, “For the last few days, it was getting a lot intense, with ugly threats. I understand I have the release of my film lined up, I can handle all that obviously, I recently spoke on the burqa issue. Since then also made a video on the same which I shared on Instagram.”

The 48-year-old, who has helmed films such as The Tashkent Files (2019), adds, “It got ugly. It created mental stress for me, so I thought let me get off for few days, I just wanted to focus on the film. All this creates anxiety. If I am called all that, it’s okay, but if it comes down to my children and family. This was the best step.”

What made it more distressing for him is that almost every information about celebs is available on the internet, which makes them more vulnerable.

“These people who threaten, they know your children through Instagram as well,” confesses Agnihotri, “I have quite seasoned at social media, I have been here for a long time, I can handle any kind of opposition and abuses also. But when Twitter is used as a weapon by organised political or religious groups, then it becomes difficult. I am sure 60-70 percent are bots, hence maybe deactivating it will them less active after a couple of days.”

When does he plan on getting back on it? The filmmaker says, “I am a very happy person and I like talking to people. I have to be back in my rhythm. I have to think about how to deal with it. All of those threats were very serious, not just words.”