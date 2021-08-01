Waluscha De Sousa on exploring singing: We shouldn’t be confined to a particular thing

Actor Waluscha De Sousa is focusing on getting her musical notes right, as she gets set to explore the singing world along with acting.

In fact, the 37-year-old has already made her singing debut on the small screen through a musical reality show.

“I don’t consider myself a singer at all, but I would jam and sing with others behind the stage in the reality show, which I was hosting. Someone from the team suggested, ‘Waluscha, why don’t you take it to the front stage?’. And I also thought why not, and I sang. I threw in a Konkani as well, because that was a tribute to me and my Goan roots,” she says while talking about how the singing journey started for her.

There are many notes that she made after the performance. “There is so much more that goes into performing on stage when you are singing. It is not just singing, it is about remembering, making sure you are not missing a note, the pitches are correct. It is very unnerving,” says the Fan (2016) actor.

Asked if she plans to explore and take up singing professionally, she is quick to say that she has not really thought of that yet.

“Although the response on the show was really good, for me, it was just that moment where I could just let loose and have fun. What comes out of it? I haven’t thought about that,” she tells us, adding, “But, why not (explore it more now)? I don’t think we should be confined to a particular thing and not do something that is fun.”