Wamiqa Gabbi: Grateful to get a chance to work with legendary directors so early in my career

It was after a hectic three months of shooting back to back, that Wamiqa Gabbi contracted Covid-19, and she is thankful that she had managed to wrap up her work just in time.

“It is so weird that I didn’t get Covid for three months… I was working and coming back home. I tested positive when I was done with my shoots and was done with my shoots and was home for six-seven days,” she says, adding, “There were separate medical sections on set. The crew was tested every day. They took so much care (to avoid the spread of the virus),” says the 28-year-old.

Gabbi adds, “I felt really secure while shooting. I was not doing multiple things, but focusing on one at a time. I was working on an OTT show and the film Khufiya with Vishal Bhardwaj in Delhi. There is one more show I am not allowed to talk about now. One is with Sakshi Tanwar.”

She recovered a few days back, and feels she was “privileged enough” to not having to think about basic needs. “Actually, the moment I recovered, I started work again after two days,” informs Gabbi.

Recently seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and now working with Bhardwaj, the actor feels grateful to be getting such opportunities.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better than this. Every actor dreams of working with these legendary directors. I am just so happy that I am working with them in the beginning of my career, at the initial stage. Career wise, the universe has given me so much. I am not really seeking anything right now to be honest. I am enjoying this time of my life,” she says.

