Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Wamiqa Gabbi: Punjabi film industry is still developing but at a rapid paced
bollywood

Wamiqa Gabbi: Punjabi film industry is still developing but at a rapid paced

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi says the only difference she finds between the Punjabi film industry and Bollywood is their working style.
Wamiqa Gabbi is set to be seen next in Vishal Bhardwaj’s web film Khufiya.
Wamiqa Gabbi is set to be seen next in Vishal Bhardwaj’s web film Khufiya.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 02:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRishabh Suri

Wamiqa Gabbi is slowly testing waters in the Hindi film industry, but she has not forgotten where she started her journey from — Punjabi films. Having been a part of films such as Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 (2013) and Nikka Zaildaar 2 (2017), she says she doesn’t want to stay confined to any one industry.

“I am fortunate to be associated with the Punjabi industry, it is my mother tongue so the comfort I feel while speaking dialogues in that cannot be compared to any other language. Work wise, it is still a developing industry, but it is growing at a rapid pace,” says the 28-year-old, set to be seen next in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya.

Ask her about any difference she finds between the two industries, and she points out the working style. She elaborates and says the “Mumbai industry” (hub of Bollywood) comprises of people from different backgrounds.

“There are different languages and cultures, so that makes it different. That is a different feeling compared to shooting for a Punjabi film, you know everybody from Punjab, you are in a similar zone in terms of culture or language. Also, good and bad exists in all industries,” says Gabbi.

Did she plan on taking a break from Punjabi films to focus on her Hindi career? The actor says the situation never came to that.

“I always thought I would have to do that, but I have been so lucky that I didn’t need to do that. I was living in Mumbai and still working in Punjab, learning and improving my craft. Even stuff in Hindi happened simultaneously. I actually gave up planning things and just followed my heart,” she says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out