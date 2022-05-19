Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch how Mira Rajput's all-girls Dubai trip was all about luxurious dinners and sky-high adventures

Mira Rajput has shared a video to show all that she did on her all-girls trip to Dubai and her fans simply love it. She is seen skydiving, taking a dip in one of the highest infinity pools and more. 
Mira Rajput during her time in Dubai. 
Published on May 19, 2022 01:42 PM IST
Mira Rajput went on a girls trip to Dubai several days ago but still can't get over it. She has now shared a video that shows all that she did in Dubai and its proof why would anyone not like to go back to such a holiday. In the video, she is seen dining in the sky, enjoying the company of her friends at a snow park, taking a dip in an infinity pool, sky-diving and simply enjoying herself in the lap of luxury. Also read: Mira Rajput shares pic of her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment as she skydives in Dubai, surprised Ishaan Khatter reacts

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Here’s when me and my Habibis went to Dubai. Let’s do it again?” The video begins with a glimpse of Mira's reaction when she was left in awe while dining at a luxurious restaurant in an off-shoulder yellow dress. It then goes on to show Mira walking inside Burj Al Arab hotel and showing the interiors of the 5-star hotel.

She is then seen on a sightseeing tour around the city with her friends, with clips from their visit to the Museum of the Future. The video also includes clips from her skydiving experience and her funtime at the snow park with her pals. It ends with a glimpse of the girls taking a dip in the pool while enjoying a birdseye view of Dubai.

One of her fans reacted to the video, “This is so cool.” Another called it, “Dreamyyyy.” One more fan said, “Whooo that's amazing.”

Mira had earlier shared several pictures from thetrip. Along with pictures of her skydiving, she had written, “Zindagi na milegi dobara! Ticked this one off my bucket list! Yesssssss.”

She had also shared a video from their time in the infinity pool. She had captioned it, "We have been friends since college. More than ‘plenty nights to remember’, 7 years later we're on a Girls Trip."

Mira is the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor and they have two kids together. Their daughter Misha is five and their son Zain is three.

 

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

mira rajput mira rajput shahid kapoor
