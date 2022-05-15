Watch Kareena Kapoor energetically dance in new video, fans call her ‘fittest’ actor

Kareena Kapoor Khan enraptured social media users with her in-sync dance moves on Sunday, gaining almost two lakh Instagram likes soon after she posted a video. Sharing a clip of herself energetically dancing to Dance Monkey, the actor captioned her Instagram post, “Dancing my way into the weekend…” Read more: Kareena Kapoor shares pic from Kalimpong's stunning mountains, starts shooting for Netflix's Devotion of Suspect X

The popular song Dance Monkey, by Tones and I, has a catchy beat that makes it perfect for dance routines and workouts — and even Kareena Kapoor could not resist busting out some moves to it. In the clip Kareena posted, the 41-year-old actor is wearing different workout looks with yoga pants, sports bra, and sneakers, as she dances in the most unexpected of locations.

Kareena kicked off her fun dance video by jumping around on a terrace before heading inside, breaking in some dance moves in a lift, and then quickly back outside, where she keeps moving along to the track's beat as she performs yoga poses before an abrupt ending.

The fun clip sees the actor bop around different indoor and outdoor locations with such enthusiasm that even her fans applauded her sporadic movements. Commenting on her video, one Instagram user wrote, “You are the fittest actress,” while another one said, “One happy weekend for you.” One Kareena Kapoor fan called her ‘the cutest person ever,’ and another one said she was the ‘epitome of beauty.’

Kareena Kapoor, who is filming her OTT debut, Devotion of Suspect X, in Kalimpong, recently informed her nine million Instagram followers that the hill station offers the best tiramisu. “Travelled the world only to find the best tiramisu in Kalimpong!” wrote the actor, who’s filming Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix film there.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena talked about the film and said that she's excited about her OTT debut. She said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons. This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew.”

