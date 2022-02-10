Watch Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone groove to Gehraiyaan song Beqaboo in car: ‘All the cool kids are doing it’

Not only Deepika Padukone, but Ranveer Singh is also on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. He shared a video of them grooving to the song Beqaboo in their car on Wednesday.

“All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan,” Ranveer captioned his Instagram post. Deepika thanked him in the comments section and wrote, “My Biggest Cheerleader! I Love You!” Diana Penty dropped a ‘hands raised in celebration’ emoji.

Fans also showered love. “The coolest kids on the block,” one wrote. “We always love to see you both together and happy like this @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh,” another commented. “Haayyyeeee. Supportive husband,” one Instagram user wrote.

Last month, Ranveer wished Deepika on her birthday with a picture from their vacation and plugged in a Gehraiyaan reference. He shared a picture of her swimming in the sea and wrote, “My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday!” He played on the word ‘gehraiyaan’, which means depth and is also the name of her upcoming film.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, and is an exploration of the complexities of modern relationships. The film explores the journey of Alisha (Deepika), who is stuck in a monotonous relationship with Karan (Dhairya) and begins an affair with Zain (Siddhant), her cousin Tia’s (Ananya) fiance.

Also see | Ranveer Singh wants to get lost in Deepika Padukone’s hair, fans drop hilarious comments: ‘Why? Are you dandruff?’

In an interview with PTI, Deepika revealed that she did not instantly say yes when Shakun narrated the script of Gehraiyaan to her. “Roles like this are extremely demanding. These parts come from an extremely deep emotional place within... I took about two days to get back to him. That really was the time that I took to process the narration. ‘This is going to demand a lot from me. Am I ready for that kind of commitment?’ But the minute I make that commitment I don't really think about how difficult it is. All I'm trying to do on set is be as honest as possible to the character and the scene. Some days will be tough, some days it will be easy. That’s the way it is,” she said.

