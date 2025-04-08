New Delhi, Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon says her equation with actor and frequent collaborator Taapsee Pannu is based on friendship and their shared love of taking risks. We both are risk takers: Writer Kanika Dhillon on her bond with actor Taapsee Pannu

The writer-actor duo first worked on 2018's "Manmarziyaan", followed by "Haseen Dillruba", its sequel "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket", and "Dunki". "Gandhari", their next, is an action thriller.

"It is based on our great friendship, we share understanding, we both are risk-takers, be it Rumi from 'Manmarziyaan' or Rani from 'Haseen Dillruba' or now an action film. We love to take the risk and we usually get a lot of love from the audience whenever we collaborate.

"There are a lot of things that cement our relationship and 'Gandhari' being our sixth collaboration together, I think it is the testimony to trust, to faith, and the love that we kind of bought for our partnership over the years," Dhillon told PTI in an interview here.

"Gandhari", directed by Devashish Makhija, is described as an action-thriller film that will explore the "profound bond between mother and child".

The writer, who is also producing the movie via Kattha Pictures, said it's a beautiful story that is close to her heart.

"'Gandhari' is an action revenge drama. A mother's quest to safeguard her child. When we have launched the title that a mother will not hesitate to turn into her fiercest form if she has to protect her child. So that is an emotion that 'Gandhari' is driven by.

"This is the first action film that I am doing with Taapsee. We have a stellar team, we have a director, we have a lot of talent. I am very happy that we have all of them come together for my second production ," she added.

As a producer, Dhillon said her main focus has always been stories.

"Kattha Pictures, in the name itself, is centered around storytelling, where the story is the star and in the spotlight. It is for storytellers, by storytellers and it revolves around emotional and genuine stories. My aim is to be able to tell these different kinds of stories and to have storytellers," she said.

"There are stars and then there are a lot of other factors but the story is somewhere that needs to be highlighted a little more. As a storyteller, to be able to build a production house that is very story forward and empowers other storytellers to come forward, tell stories, and reach an audience for them... That's the goal of Kattha Pictures," she added.

Dhillon said comedy is the next genre she would want to explore.

"I haven't done out-and-out comedies and I really want to do that now. I get really excited about characters, stories and genres. It's not about the genre, it's about the character I am in love with right now and what it is I am feeling like writing," she added.

The writer said she is currently working on a couple of theatrical releases. "One is a thriller, one is a comedy."

