When Aamir Khan challenged Katrina Kaif to sing Dil Cheez Kya Hai outside Salman Khan’s house. Watch

Aamir Khan has been a known chess aficionado and is known for his skills at the game. And once, his skills almost led him to make Katrina Kaif sing in front of Salman Khan’s house. In an old interview, Aamir recounted how the bet came about to be.

In the video from a chat show from few years ago, Katrina is shown a video message from her Thugs of Hindostan and Dhoom 3 co-star Aamir. He talks about how Katrina wanted to beat him at chess. “Katrina decided to challenge me in chess. She was very keen to beat me in a game of chess so first she practised for a few months and then she said I’m ready,” he said in the video message.

Aamir then revealed that he put forward an unusual stipulation in front of Katrina in case she lost to him. He added, “She said if I win, I want you to do another film with me. And I said if I win, you will go and stand outside Galaxy Apartments below Salman’s house and you will sing 'Dil cheez kya hai aap meri jaan lijiye. That was actually our bet.”

As Katrina flustered and blushed on the set, Aamir claimed that the bet scared her so much that their game never took place. “Katrina was so afraid to lose to me that she finally never played the game,” he said. As the video message ended, Katrina jokingly said to the host, “I’m going to kill him. You’ve gotten him into big trouble.”

Katrina and Salman worked in several films together starting with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2004. They were also said to be dating each other. It was only after their break up in 2010 that Katrina first opened up about their relationship. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she said, “Salman was my first serious relationship.”

The two actors have remained friends post their break-up and Katrina is even teaming up with Salman on his upcoming film Tiger 3, set to release this year.

Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in a grand ceremony on December 9.

