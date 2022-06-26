When Arjun Kapoor said he's glad his mom 'didn't poison' him against dad Boney Kapoor's second marriage

Arjun Kapoor turns 37 on Sunday and he's left Mumbai with girlfriend Malaika Arora for the celebrations in Paris. Arjun, who is filmmaker Boney Kapoor's only son, has always been open about his father's second marriage with Sridevi. However, he never shared bitter feelings towards Boney or Sridevi. In a 2014 interview, Arjun said he was glad that his mother, Boney's first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, chose not to "poison" him against his father's second marriage. Also read: Arjun Kapoor tried finding his pics with Boney Kapoor on Father's Day, here's what he got

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sridevi and Boney got married in 1996 after working on popular films such as Mr India, Roop Ki Rani, Choro Ka Raja and Judaai. Mona was a TV serial producer and she died in 2012, due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer and hypertension.

Asked about anger that he nurtured in him because if his father's second marriage, Arjun told Zee Cafe in a 2014 interview that he felt angry in the beginning but eventually understood the situation. "It can be a part of your journey but it can’t be the only thing -- because my father did this, all my decisions will be based on it. That’s not how life functions. And he’s been there for me in his capacity. Thankfully, my mother brought me up well enough to make my own choices and decisions in life. I am happy and grateful that she chose that path, I do not think I'd be the same person as I am today if she had decided to poison me against what he did. She never poisoned me against what he has done. She let us live, discover for ourselves what we feel about it. I think that is why I feel so peaceful talking about it." Asked if he felt anyway against Sridevi, he added that he may have had various emotions but he is too grateful for all that he has, and respects anybody in his father’s life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Sridevi's death in 2018, Arjun and his sister Anshula helped their half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor deal with the heartbreak. They have grown closer as siblings over the last four years.

Arjun recently completed ten years in the film industry, since his debut with Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. He will now soon be seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He also has Kuttey and The Lady Killer next in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON