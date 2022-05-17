When Bharti Singh lifted Deepika Padukone like she weighed nothing, all on the orders of mischievous Shah Rukh Khan

An old video of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Bharti Singh during a hilarious sketch performed at an awards show was shared on social media by a fan account of Deepika. The video flashes back to 2014, and sees a slightly nervous up-and-coming actor, Deepika Padukone, being carried to the stage by comedian Bharti Singh, where Deepika’s Chennai Express co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, is waiting for them. Read more: Shah Rukh Khan to return to the big screen with Pathan, confirms Deepika Padukone

In the clip, it appears that the audience at Zee Cine Awards 2014, including actor Sonali Bendre, and Deepika’s now-husband, actor Ranveer Singh, were already enjoying Shah Rukh and Bharti’s on-stage banter, in which they promoted the Deepika-Shah Rukh starrer, Chennai Express, released in 2013. Shah Rukh is telling Bharti, who was seemingly dressed as ‘Thangbali' from the film, wearing a black kurta-pyjama, to carry Deepika, aka ‘Meenammaa’, her Chennai Express character, onstage.

When Bharti Singh lifted Deepika Padukone and carried her up the stairs at an awards show.

Shah Rukh told Bharti’s Thangbali that ‘he’ was smart and handsome, but this attempt would prove his strength, and impress Deepika. Pointing to a flight of stairs, he told Bharti,“If you can carry her on these, and bring her here, you might just have a chance with her.” Deepika was evidently feeling awkward about it.

Next, Bharti steps down from the stage, runs over to meet Deepika, who is seated in the audience in her elaborate head-to-toe silver look. The two look at each other lovingly, briefly even holding each other’s hands, before Bharti lifts Deepika and carries her up the stairs and onto the awards stage.

The audience, buzzing with many famous faces, including actor Swara Bhasker, lapped up every single second of Deepika and Bharti’s seemingly impromptu performance. Once on stage, Shah Rukh applauded Bharti’s efforts, while giving another insight into his wit and sense of humour, after a relieved Deepika hugged Bharti. “So much love. Deepika has never even hugged me so lovingly,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be next seen together in the upcoming film Pathaan. The film also stars actor John Abraham. In March, the cast of the film jetted off to Spain for filming, and some pictures of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the set got leaked on social media.

