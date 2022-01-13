When Imran Khan talked about ‘embarrassing’ scene with Shruti: ‘To hell with…’

Imran Khan, who has quit acting, had once opened up about doing romantic scenes with his childhood friend Shruti Haasan. In an old interview, during the promotions of his film Luck, Imran talked about the pros and cons of co-starring with a close friend.

Imran, who turned 39 on Thursday, made his Bollywood debut with 2008 movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Imran’s third movie was Luck, in which he was cast opposite Shruti. As a child artist, Imran had featured in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. In both films, he played the younger versions of his uncle Aamir Khan’s characters.

Speaking to NDTV in a 2009 interview ahead of the release of Luck, Imran shared his experience of working with Shruti: “Shruti is great, I have known her for about 15 years. And we’ve grown up together. The great thing about working with somebody you’ve known for that long is that you have an in built comfort level. You don’t have to get to know someone, you don’t have barriers to break down. At times, it can get a little tricky because if someone knows you very well, then it gets embarrassing to act in front of them. Which is also a problem that I faced.”

When asked about a ‘particularly embarrassing’ moment, Imran elaborated: “The first time we had to do a romantic moment, I was like ‘How do I convince her of this!’ She’s known me for 15 years, she’s known my girlfriend for all the years that I’ve been dating her. How am I supposed to sell her that ‘Hey, I’m being romantic.’ I plastered my way through it. I was like to hell with what she thinks. And then you turn on the charm… (give) the look and the eyes.”

Imran Khan has featured in films such as Break Ke Baad, I Hate Luv Storys, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, among others. He was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti. He has reportedly separated from his wife Avantika Malik – they have a daughter named Imara. In an interview last year, Imran’s longtime friend Akshay Oberoi said that he has quit acting to focus on the director in him.

