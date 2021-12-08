When Katrina Kaif had said she would date a guy who wore torn shoes. Here's why

Actor Katrina Kaif had once responded to a question on whether she will go out with a man wearing torn shoes. In an old interview, Katrina was asked if she would date a man who is 'extremely good looking, well mannered and cultured guy' but wore torn shoes. She had said that she would.

Katrina Kaif will tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan this week. Though the couple has not acknowledged their relationship, they are rumoured to be dating since 2019. The duo was seen together on several occasions in the last two years.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Katrina had replied to the question, "I'm just trying to put together the combination of an extremely good looking, cultured, well-mannered guy who perhaps was just walking through the park and tore his shoes on the barbed wire fence and then asks me for a date. Of course. Absolutely."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will get married at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The wedding venue was lit up in red and yellow colours for the grand celebration when Vicky and Katrina reached their wedding destination on Monday.

Several celebrity guests have already arrived in Jaipur to be a part of the wedding festivities including Vijay Krishna Acharya, Sharvari Wagh, Nitya Mehra, Malavika Mohanan, Gurdas Maan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi among others were seen at the Jaipur airport.

Speaking about their wedding, film director Anees Bazmee told India Today, "I am very happy for Katrina and Vicky. I have done two films with her and she is a wonderful girl and this news of her wedding has made me really happy. I wish them both the very best. I’m happy that they found each other and are getting married. She is a really nice human being and I know Vicky as well, he is very down-to-earth, very humble and a very good boy. They deserve each other."

