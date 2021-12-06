When Katrina Kaif said she wanted her future kids to experience being with both the parents

Katrina Kaif has come a long way from making her film debut in India with her 2003 film, Boom. She is now all set to marry an Indian, Vicky Kaushal, as per Hindu tradition at a royal palace in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The actor is eldest among seven sisters and is expected to have her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel as her best man.

Katrina had once revealed that she misses having father-figure in her life and would not want the same for her own kids.

Katrina had told Filmfare in a 2019 interview, “Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents. Each time I've gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally.”

Katrina was earlier in a relationship with Salman and then Ranbir Kapoor. She however, didn't believe in carrying the baggage of her past life and instead, wanted to maintain an openness in her new relationship.

Addressing her past relationships, Katrina had said, “I don't have regrets about anything because that was also an experience, a journey," and claimed that she gained a lot more maturity and understanding.

The actor had claimed to be single at the time of interview and had added, “Now, I don't have any fixed plan that this is how it has to go or this is how I have to be. That's the openness I want to maintain. I don't want to burden the other person or carry any baggage. It's important for a person to maintain their identity, have your own goals and purpose in life and to protect the friendships you have.”

Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot in a multiple-day lavish affair at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Around 120 guests are expected to attend the nuptials and will include their close family members, few friends and colleagues.