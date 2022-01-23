When Neetu Kapoor gave her jewellery to son Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘wife’ on The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Honeymoon ho gaya’

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017 with her late husband Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor expressed her desire to meet her ‘bahurani (daughter-in-law)’. Neetu is the mother of Ranbir Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Sunil Grover came dressed as his character Dr Mashoor Gulati, Neetu told him, “I think aapki behen ya koi hai jiski mere bete se shaadi ho chuki hai, honeymoon ho chuka hai (you have a sister or someone who my son married and went on a honeymoon with).” A montage then played, showing Sunil in drag as his character ‘Gutthi’, romancing Ranbir.

Neetu expressed her desire to meet her ‘daughter-in-law’ before the show came to an end and said, “I would like to give my kangan on something.”

Later, Sunil came as Gutthi, in a red salwar kameez and greeted Rishi and Neetu as her in-laws. As Kapil teased Neetu about choosing such a ‘bride’ for Ranbir, she replied, “Nahi, but ho chuka hai toh main kya kar sakti hoon? Shaadi ho gaya, honeymoon ho gaya (But it is already done, what can I do now? They got married, they went on a honeymoon).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Abhi kangan daalne the, daal diye (I wanted to give her my bangle now, which I did),” Neetu added, to which Kapil quipped, “Inko toh hathkadi dalwani chahiye thi aapko (You should have handcuffed her).”

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE.

Ranbir is currently in a relationship with Alia Bhatt, with whom he will be seen in the fantasy drama, Brahmastra. He earlier said that they would have been married already, were it not for the pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed ex-girlfriend would break his awards every time they fought

At an event to launch the motion poster of Brahmastra in Delhi, Ranbir was asked when he would marry Alia ‘or someone else’. “Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that,” he replied.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON