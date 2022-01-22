When Neetu Kapoor said Rishi Kapoor ‘never had affairs’ but would drunkenly confess when he found someone ‘sexy’

During a joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2017, Neetu Kapoor said that Rishi Kapoor ‘never had affairs’ outside their marriage but revealed that he would drunkenly tell her if he was attracted to someone else. He, however, denied it and said that her claims were all lies.

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980. They were married for 40 years until he died in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. On their wedding anniversary, here is a fun anecdote about them.

“See, he has never had affairs. But he is human, you can like somebody. I can like somebody. So what?” Neetu said on the show. She elaborated, “Imagine he has a friend named Rahul. He comes home. Eight o’clock, he starts drinking. We talk about normal things like what happened during the day etc. At 10 o’clock, the wife becomes Rahul. Then he starts telling me, ‘Yeah, she is damn sexy, yaar.’”

Even as Rishi protested saying that there was no truth to her claims, Neetu continued, “Then I also become Sherlock and I ask, ‘Oh, really? What happened?’ Then he says, ‘She came and flirted with me, then this is what I did.’ I want to investigate more. I can’t fight because he is on a different level. So I keep on hearing. The next morning I tell him, ‘Oh, so this heroine said this to you?’ He says, ‘How do you know?’ I say, ‘You told me last night.’”

Rishi and Neetu starred together in a number of films including Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Amar Akbar Anthony and Do Dooni Chaar. The couple has two children - Ranbir Kapoor, who followed in their footsteps to become an actor, and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

