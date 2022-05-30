When Paresh Rawal didn’t talk to Swaroop Sampat for a year after proposing marriage during their first meeting

Actor Paresh Rawal proposed marriage to actor Swaroop Sampat during their first meeting but didn’t talk to her for nearly a year. In an old interview, Swaroop had spoken about the incident and called Paresh 'dumb'. Paresh and Swaroop married in 1987, 12 years after they met. The couple has two sons together – Aditya and Anirudh. (Also Read | Paresh Rawal reveals his challenge for Sharmaji Namkeen: 'What Rishi Kapoor had done, I should not be destroying that')

She also spoke about the time she went to see Paresh perform at an intercollegiate play, in which he was ‘awesome’. Swaroop recalled that the play had 'violence and bad language' and everybody got up and walked out.

In an interview with Bollywood Shaadis in 2018, Swaroop recalled their first meeting, “I was wearing a pink saree and I was handing out brochures. And Paresh walks in with his friend and he says, he is going to marry me. But you know he is so dumb, he didn’t talk to me for nearly a year.”

She also said, “I saw him in a play, it was an intercollegiate play, and he was awesome. I mean to see Paresh Rawal on stage is something else. The intercollegiate competition was on, I was in another college, and this play comes on and Paresh is there. It was filled with violence and bad language. When the play got over, the whole audience was just sitting like that, because they don’t know what hit them. And then, everybody just got up and walked out.” As per the article, Swaroop congratulated Paresh backstage on his performance.

In 2021, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Paresh had spoken about Swaroop, "I was kind of 'Yeh ladki meri wife banegi (This girl will be my wife)'. My friend Mahendra Joshi was with me. He told me, 'Tujhe pata hai tu jis company mein kaam kar raha hai us boss ki beti hai woh (He told me the company where you work she is the daughter of your boss)'. Toh maine bola, 'Kisi ki bhi beti ho, behen ho, ma ho, main iske saath shaadi karunga (I will marry her, no matter whose daughter, sister, mother she may be)'."

Meanwhile, Paresh was seen in Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen. As the late actor Rishi Kapoor couldn't complete the film, Paresh was approached to play the character. The film also features Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

Paresh will be part of the Hindi feature film adaptation of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's short story, Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro. Titled, The Storyteller, the movie will also star Adil Hussain, Revathi and Tannishtha Chatterjee. Ananth Narayan Mahadevan will direct the film, which is backed by Jio Studios in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films.

