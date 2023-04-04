When Parineeti Chopra's rumoured boyfriend Raghav Chadha was asked 'are you looking for love or arranged marriage?'

Parineeti Chopra's rumoured boyfriend, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, was asked about love marriage and arranged marriage, and which one he preferred in an old interview. The AAP leader had then said that he was ‘looking for marriage’ and refused to answer whether he was interested in love or arranged marriage. He even asked the interviewer to share details of any prospective brides for him. Raghav is rumoured to be dating Parineeti Chopra for a while now. Also read: Harrdy Sandhu on Parineeti Chopra wedding rumours Parineeti Chopra was spotted with Raghav Chadha in Mumbai recently.

Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines for the past few days after being spotted with Raghav Chadha on numerous occasions in Delhi and Mumbai. Rumours of an impending engagement are also doing the rounds. Their wedding rumours had gained momentum when MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the rumoured couple and wished them. Neither Raghav nor Parineeti have confirmed their relationship.

However, in an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish in 2022, Raghav was asked 'are you looking for love marriage or arranged marriage?', when he said, "I am looking for marriage." When told that there must be 'lots of offers' for him, and that there must be a 'long quest of marriage proposals outside his Rajendra Nagar home', the politician said, "Apki nazar mein koi ho achi ladki toh batayega (let me know if you know of a nice girl for me)."

Last week, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted together at the Mumbai airport, where they were exiting and heading towards their respective cars. Previously, they were spotted at the Delhi airport, where Parineeti had entered a car with Raghav accompanying her.

Recently, MP Sanjeev Arora had tweeted about Parineeti and Raghav, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes.” Parineeti's Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu had also confirmed their relationship and said that he had congratulated her as well.

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai (2022), where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON