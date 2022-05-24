When Salman Khan and ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani wore matching outfits for ad shoot. See vintage pic

The ‘most eligible bachelor’ of Bollywood, Salman Khan had dated actor Sangeeta Bijlani for a decade. The two were planning to tie the knot but it all came to an end with them parting ways. Ever since then, the two remained friends and we've found throwback picture of them from an advertisement that speaks volumes about their bond. (Also read: Salman Khan unveils his look for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as he begins its shoot; fans can’t wait for ‘bhai’s return’)

In the retro photo, that surfaced on Instagram, Salman is seen striking a pose next to Sangeeta. He wore stitched-to-perfection grey flared pants with a white shirt and vintage suspenders. Twinning with him, Sangeeta too opted for a white shirt and grey trousers look as both smiled for the camera. The picture is an old advertisement for a suiting company.

During an appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan, Salman had opened up about almost marrying Sangeeta. He revealed that their wedding cards were also printed when they called it off. “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives)’” he said.

Later, Sangeeta married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in 1996 and took hiatus from Bollywood. Salman, on the other hand, is still unmarried. The two are quite cordial with each other. When asked about how she managed to stay in touch with Salman, Sangeeta told Bombay Times previously, “Connections don’t break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never goes away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown-up now.”

Sangeeta starred in several hit films, including Tridev, Hathyar and Jurm. Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

