When Salman Khan said he used hidden camera to click pics of fans at stage shows: 'Itna bhi nahin phekna chahiye'

Salman Khan's habit of joking during media interactions has seen several instances where a joke or sarcastic comment from the actor has made news headlines. Apparently, this is a rather old trait. Three decades ago, Salman almost managed to convince an interviewer that he had a hidden camera to click his fans' pictures.

In the early 90s, there was a rumour that Salman used to click pictures of his fans secretly at award functions and stage shows. In an old interaction from 1992, Salman not only addressed this rumour but jokingly agreed it was true, even getting the interviewer to fall for it.

In an old clip on YouTube, Salman is seen speaking to ITMB Shows during his visit to Canada in 1992. The interviewer asks the actor if it's true that he has a small camera with him which clicks the audience when he performs on stage. Salman immediately pulls out his chain and says, "Yeah yeah, it's right here." When the interviewer further asks if that meant he takes pictures of all the girls sitting in the front row, Salman replies, "Yes, I take all the pics back home to Mumbai. Then I autograph them and send them back."

As the interviewer seems to fall for the joke and enquires if Salman gets the addresses of the people clicked through friends, Salman cracks up and says, "Bas bas itna bhi nahin phekna chahiye (Enough! One shouldn't fib this much)."

Salman is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film Tiger 3 sometime this year. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor will also portray the same character in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, also releasing this year. But before this all, he will be seen in another cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on April 14.

