When Shah Rukh Khan said his children were ‘better human beings’ than him: 'Thank God for that'

Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father to his three kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The elder two are already gearing up for their debut next year. The actor, who is also gearing for his comeback film Pathaan, had once said that his kids are better human beings than him. He had also said that he neither ever asked them to become actors nor engineers. Also read: Suhana Khan stuns in red, can't stop smiling as she joins Khushi Kapoor for The Archies bash. Watch

Aryan Khan is all set to direct a web series. He has written it as well and will be making his debut from behind the camera. Suhana Khan has opted to follow in the footsteps of her father and will be seen as one of the lead actors in Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies.

Shah Rukh had once opened up about his similarity and dissimilarities with his children. He had said during an event at Kidzania in 2014, “None of my children have my habits. I thank god for that. They are good kids. The only commonality between Suhana, AbRam and me is that we get dimples. They are much better human beings than I am.”

Talking about how he always allowed them to pursue their own dreams, he had said, “They should do whatever make them happy and be healthy. I never ask my children to become an actor, engineer. They can be whatever they wish to be.”

Shah Rukh will now be returning to the silver screen after four years. He plays the titular role in Pathaan, which is his fourth film opposite Deepika Padukone after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has John Abraham in the role of the antagonist. It is set to release in theatres on January 25 next year. The first song from the film Besharam Rang is already a hit. Another song Jhoome Jo Pathaan is scheduled to release on Thursday.

He also has Atlee's Jawan which is lined up for a June release next year, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

