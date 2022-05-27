Where’s the Mannat nameplate, ask Shah Rukh Khan fans. We find out

If you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan residing in Mumbai or you have visited the city at some point, it’s likely that you have paid a visit to Bandra Bandstand to catch a glimpse of the actor’s home.

Getting a picture clicked with the nameplate alone has given joy to millions of his fans for years now. So it’s pretty surprising when we spot a group of fans waiting outside the palatial bungalow in Land’s End, but many are disappointed. We look closely and spot the reason- the iconic Mannat nameplate isn’t there!

We learn that it’s been a couple of days, and get down to finding out what happened to it. It was in fact recently exchanged with a super expensive nameplate, said to cost a cool ₹25 lakhs.

Our source reveals it was all because of a diamond. “One diamond fell from the nameplate and hence it was taken down for repair. It’s inside the house, in fact in the garden, and will be put back once it’s repaired,” we are told at the time of going to press.

Try telling that to Angela, who came all the way from the United States for a picture with it. “I am a big Shah Rukh fan, and wanted to click a picture with Mannat. Now how do I prove to my friends back home that I have been to his house?,” asks the 26-year-old. Her companions echo the same sentiment. They took a kaali-peeli taxi just to get there.

Iqbal, who stays in Mumbai and visits Mannat every week, says this is for the first time in years that he has seen the nameplate missing. “Hum log ne pehli baar dekha. Main toh bauhaut bada fan hoon Shah Rukh King ka, Mannat mere liye bauhaut khaas hai,” he gushes.