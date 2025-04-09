Mumbai, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has said the party will seek answers from comedian Kunal Kamra, who is facing a case over 'traitor' jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whenever he comes to Mumbai. Will seek answers from Kamra whenever he comes to Mumbai: Sena MLA

Kamra was avoiding coming to the state, Patel, on whose complaint the Mumbai police have registered the case against the stand-up comedian, told reporters here on Tuesday.

Despite summons issued by the police, Kamra has not come to Mumbai, the MLA said, adding the comedian has to come to the police "today or tomorrow".

The comedian has failed to appear before the Mumbai police for questioning despite three summons issued to him.

Patel said, "He is still not coming to Mumbai. He is running outside the state. I understand that he has been granted anticipatory bail by the court . They have sent us a copy. Many such notices come and go. We will certainly seek an answer from Kunal Karma when he comes to Mumbai."

The comedian, known for his anti-establishment views, is embroiled in a controversy over his 'traitor' jibe against Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde in his latest stand-up show "Naya Bharat" which premiered on his YouTube channel last month.

Following a complaint by Patel, the Khar police in Mumbai last month registered the First Information Report against Kamra under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 353 and 356 for allegedly passing the "traitor" jibe.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Mumbai police and MLA Patel on Kamra's plea challenging the FIR lodged against him. The HC said it would hear Kamra's petition on April 16.

The Madras High Court on Monday extended till April 17 the interim transit anticipatory bail granted to the comedian.

Kamra also claimed he has been receiving death threats after the show and hence, requested the police to question him via video conference.

