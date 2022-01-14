Youngsters adding novelty to projects: Rudhraksh Jaiswal

Teen actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal says Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction (2020) made him a more responsible person and serious towards exploring the craft of acting.

“The film changed my life in a very beautiful way. First, it was like a dream working with Chris sir, Sam sir (Hargrave, director) and others. Then, post release people started looking up to me as a good actor so I just want to continue on the path. I had been part of the industry since I started at the age of 10 (younger Sehdev in Mahabharat) and today my career has amplified,” says The Tenant and Rudrakaal actor.

The 18-year-old feels that actors of his age-group are bringing novelty to the projects. “Youth is a lot full of energy which is surely very inspiring for others around. They have a great impact on the work they associate with and carve it into an exquisite type which is one of its kinds,” he says.

Jaiswal says there is lot of work for teenagers happening in the industry. “I feel there is good amount of work for people of all age and same goes to actors of my age group as well. I am getting to play characters of my true age. Like in my recent show Crushed, I play a schoolboy and I myself have passed that stage just few months so I could relate to it and see the reflection of that character in myself. In fact, I was able to explore myself more playing the role.”

His last show was shot in Lucknow. “This was my first visit to the city of nawabs. We came here after the second wave to shoot for this project. We shot extensively at the historic Colvin Taulqdars’ College as well as other parts. We had a month-long schedule and had an incredible experience with the people, authentic language and food,” says actor.

Without disclosing the name of his next series, he says that it explores dark stuff. Besides acting he is juggling with his studies. “I am graduating in liberal arts and have given my second semester. At the moment, I am trying to balance between studies and work.”

Jaiswal hails from Bhopal before moving to Chandigarh and then Mumbai. “My dad is into banking so he keeps relocating but my mom who has been a pillar of my strength, stays with me,” adds the youngster.

